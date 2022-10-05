MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Investigators say charges will be filed against a husband and wife accused of severely neglecting their two adult sons, who are disabled.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says officers visited the family's home on Krebs Station Road Wednesday to perform a welfare check. There, they found one son who has quadriplegia alone in the home "with multiple dogs jumping on him," the sheriff's office says in a news release.
The news release says the man was found to be severely dehydrated, malnourished and wearing soiled clothing.
According to the sheriff's office, the couple's other son is blind and autistic. He also lives with the couple, and the sheriff's office claims the family's home "was found to be in deplorable conditions and lacked necessary items for basic survival and cleanliness."
Additionally, the sheriff's office says investigators found nearly 20 animals in the home. McCracken County Animal Control and the Department for Community Based Services were called in to assist at the scene.
The two men were taken to a local hospital, the sheriff's office says, and criminal charges against Nardo and Calhoun are pending.