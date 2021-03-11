Honoring a tragic loss with a positive addition: That's what the Mayfield community did Thursday during a ceremony to unveil a bench in honor of Kjae and Kycohn Milliken. 

BENCH2.jpg

Kentucky State Police say the two boys, their mother were killed by their father before he killed himself last year.

The bench is located in Kess Creek Park. It includes the names and pictures of both boys.

After it was unveiled, people paused to remember them.

BENCH1.jpg

One organizer told Local 6 he doesn't think the community will ever be the same again.

"The two boys, everybody you see here, they were part of our family. They were with us pretty much daily, and they were basically like my sons and not just like friends," Ronald Brinegar said. 

Local 6 was also told they were a big part of the community.

Thursday's bench ceremony comes a few months after the community gathered to release balloons in the same park to honor the family.