ATLANTA (AP) — A section of concrete collapsed on a parking deck under construction in Atlanta Friday afternoon, injuring five workers.
Atlanta Fire Rescue officials said one worker was trapped under debris with leg injuries. The worker had to be freed and then lowered more than nine stories to the ground using a construction crane.
Four other injured workers managed to walk away from the accident.
A firefighter also was taken to a hospital, with likely heat exhaustion, Atlanta Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Glen Riley said.
The city of Atlanta is inspecting the structure for any signs of threats to the busy interstate that flows through the heart of the city.
The parking garage is being built for Emory University's Winship Cancer Institute in midtown.