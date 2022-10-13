Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial

The jury has recommended life in prison against Nikolas Cruz, the Parkland massacre gunman. Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, October 13, 2022

 POOL

(CNN) — A jury has recommended that Nikolas Cruz be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed, including 14 students and three school staff members.

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer is still expected to issue a formal ruling on Cruz's sentence. Under Florida law, however, she cannot depart from the jury's recommendation of life.

Cruz's sentence comes after a monthslong trial to decide his fate. Prosecutors had asked the jury to sentence the gunman, now 24, to death, arguing in part his crime was especially heinous or cruel. But without the unanimous jury recommendation required under Florida law, Cruz's sentence defaults to life, which the gunman's defense attorneys had argued for, contending Cruz suffered throughout his life from mental disorders and developmental delays.