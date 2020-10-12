PADUCAH — The Paducah Parks & Recreation Department is accepting nominations for the 2020 Veterans Day poster and essay contest, the 2020 Distinguished Veteran, and the 2020 Patriot Award.
Paducah Public Information Office Pamela Spencer says entries for the poster and essay contest, hosted by the Parks Department and the Daughters of the American Revolution, as well as nominations for the Distinguished Veteran and Patriot Award are due by Friday, Oct. 23 at 4:30 p.m.
The city says the Distinguished Veteran Award recognizes a veteran who has made a difference in the community. Spencer says priority will be given to veterans who live in Paducah or McCracken County and served in either the Korean War or World War II.
On the other hand, Spencer says the Patriot Award honors a non-veteran who dedicates their time to serving veterans and veteran causes in the community.
Spencer says all nominations must include the name and phone number of the person making the nomination.
You can find the nomination forms and award criteria by clicking here.
Veterans Day Poster and Essay Contest
Spencer says students in Paducah and McCracken County in kindergarten through 12th grade can submit entries for the Veterans Day poster and essay contest.
Judging will be in four divisions with the theme honoring our veterans.
- Grades K-2 (8 1/2” x 11” picture) – Saluting our Veterans
- Grades 3-5 (100 to 150-word essay) – Saluting Those who Served at Home or Abroad
- Grades 6-8 (150 to 200-word essay) – Honoring Those who Served at Home or Abroad
- Grades 9-12 (200 to 300-word essay) – What can I do to Honor our Veterans During the Pandemic
Spencer says first, second,and third place winners will be selected from each grade division with the City of Paducah giving cash awards.
First place winners will receive $100, second place winners will get $50, and each third place winner will get $25.
In a news release, Spencer says the entries must include the student's name, grade, name of school and teacher, as well as the school's (or home school's) phone number or email address.
Entries must be the student's original work.
You can submit your entries until Friday, Oct. 23 by 4:30 p.m. by emailing them to cdbendick@hotmail.com or ladybyrd@earthlink.net or by mailing it to:
Veterans Day Essay Contest
P.O. Box 7265
Paducah, KY 42002-7265
You can get more information by visiting the City of Paducah website, or by calling 270-444-8508.