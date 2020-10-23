PADUCAH — Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah, Kentucky, says a total of 44 staff and residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The nursing and rehabilitation center says 24 residents have tested positive. Of the 24, the facility says 20 residents are being cared for in a separate area of the building, one resident has officially recovered, and three are currently in the hospital.
The nursing and rehabilitation center says 20 associates have also tested positive for the virus, with 10 having officially recovered.
Parkview claims there have not been any deaths of residents or associates related to the virus at the center.
Parkview says it has and will continue to follow all CMS and CDC guidelines as well as state and local health department guidelines for COVID-19.
These guidelines include restrictions on visitors, family members, and vendors. The long-term care facility says signage with COVID-19 information and details about the restrictions are also posted on the doors.
Parkview says although visitation is still restricted, the nursing home can coordinate phone calls, video chats, or window visits with your loved ones. The facility says it is staying in consistent communication with resident's family members and welcome their questions and contact.
Parkview says it continues to work with the Kentucky Department of Health, the county health department, and the local health department.