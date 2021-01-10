The Parler website home screen on a smartphone arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Parler bills itself as a non-biased social network that protects free speech and user data. John Matze, chief executive officer, says the platform saw great growth during the 2020 election as many conservatives moved away from products like Facebook and Twitter. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images