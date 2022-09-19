PADUCAH — Monday was the first day of Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal’s parole hearing.
On Dec. 1, 1997, Michael Carneal shot eight students, killing three and injuring five. He was sentenced to life in prison, but he is now eligible for parole after 25 years. Carneal was 14 at the time of the shooting. He is now 39 years old. He is the first school shooter eligible for parole in Kentucky. If his parole is granted, that would be a first as well — and the decision could influence similar cases in the future.
A public viewing of the first day of the hearing was held at West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Emerging Technology Center.
Carneal’s parole is being considered by two members of the parole board. They can choose to do one of three things: grant Carneal parole, defer the decision to the full board if they can’t agree on a decision or they can make Carneal serve his life sentence.
Monday, the board members heard from the family members of Nicole Hadley, a Heath High School freshman Carneal killed. Her mother, father, sister and brother shared how their lives were changed by the shooting that claimed her life.
Then, the board members heard from Hollan Holm and Missy Jenkins Smith, who were both injured by Carneal.
Finally, McCracken County Commonwealth’s Attorney Dan Boaz called for Carneal’s sentence to be upheld.
Local 6 spoke with Tommy Fletcher, who was a chemistry teacher at Heath High School at the time of the shooting. He says reliving that day is difficult for this community overall.
“I know that after 25 years, it’s such a painful thing to think about. It is for me. I was a 40-year-old teacher at the time, and they were 14, 16-years-olds that had to deal with this, and so it’s just a life-changing event,” Fletcher said.
Fletcher taught many of the victims who spoke Monday. He told us he’s extremely proud of them for showing the strength to speak about such a tragic incident.
The second part of Carneal’s hearing will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
