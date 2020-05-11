O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Monday that he’s encouraged that residents are returning to some semblance of normal life after weeks of shelter-in-place orders made necessary by the coronavirus.
Parson spent the weekend back home in southwestern Missouri. He said it was good “to do some of the normal duties in life.” He helped his grandson shop for his first car, and took his wife to a restaurant. Parson said social distancing is the most important step to keep the spread of the virus under control.
Missouri confirmed 74 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday; Parson noted that was the lowest one-day total since mid-March. All told, 9,918 Missourians have tested positive. Deaths rose by four to 488.
Non-essential businesses reopened in most parts of the state last week. St. Louis and St. Louis County will allow phased-in reopening starting next week.
Parson said personal protective equipment is becoming more readily available across the state.
Prisoners in the state are producing a variety of products to help government agencies and nonprofit organizations. Three Missouri Vocational Enterprises factories have been modified since March to focus on needed items.
Karen Pojmann, a spokeswoman for the corrections department, said that as of May 1, prisoners have made 190,418 reusable fabric face covers, including 1,100 for members of the Missouri General Assembly; 6,383 one-gallon jugs and 17,788 4-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer; 5,827 protective gowns for veterans homes and nursing homes; and 336,000 rolls of toilet paper per week.