O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers will reconvene later this month to consider ways to stem the violence that is especially deadly in both urban areas of the state.
Gov. Mike Parson announced the special session on Wednesday. Unlike some other states that are considering police reforms, Parson said Missourians need to get behind police, and indicated that the racial injustice protests themselves have played a role in the increase in crime.
Parson says the special session that starts July 27 will be singularly focused on finding solutions to violence. While the worst of the crime is in St. Louis and Kansas City, Parson calls it a “Missouri problem.”