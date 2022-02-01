Missouri Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri Tuesday, ahead of a severe winter storm expected to impact most of the state over the next few days.
The governor also activated the Missouri National Guard in preparation for the storm, which is expected to include snow, sleet and ice in the Show Me State.
"Severe winter weather isn't something we are strangers to here in the State of Missouri, but we must be prepared for the worst," Parson said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. "By signing this Order, we enable our emergency management professionals to have every tool and resource available to aid Missourians, protect lives, and respond to this winter storm. We encourage all Missourians to be vigilant and take precautions to avoid hazardous road conditions and keep themselves and their families safe."
Parson's declaration activates Missouri's state emergency operations plan, allowing state agencies to help local governments with preparations and response.
National Guard members will be stationed around Missouri to help the state's highway patrol assist stranded drivers as needed.
In a news release about the state of emergency order, Parson's office says the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency is working with the National Weather Service, the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Missouri State Highway Patrol to coordinate their winter storm response and to plan for possible requests for resources.
Parson's office says the State Emergency Operations Center will activate at a Level 3 at 5 p.m. Tuesday night, with crucial personnel working overnight, including a National Weather Service meteorologist.
The governor's office released the following advice for Missouri residents ahead of the storm:
- Follow their local weather forecast for updates, along with news coverage of local conditions and the MoDOT Traveler Information Map.
- Avoid travel if at all possible over the next couple days.
- If travel is necessary, allow extra time, slow down, and increase following distance. Ensure the gas tank is full, dress appropriately for the conditions, and have an emergency kit that contains snacks, water, phone chargers, blankets, flashlights, etc.
- If stranded, plan for potential response delays. Stay in the vehicle while waiting for help.
- Beware of black ice, particularly on bridges and overpasses as well as other elevated surfaces.
- Regularly check on the elderly and those who may need additional help.
In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued a disaster proclamation ahead of the same winter storm. Pritzker has also activated the National Guard in Illinois. Click here for more details.
Winter storm warnings have been issued for the entire Local 6 area. The winter storm is expected to impact our region Wednesday night into Thursday. Local 6 Meteorologist Noah Bergren says the warning could later change to an ice storm warning, but the impacts are the same.