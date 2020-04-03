JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he is issuing a stay at home order that will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Parson says his order will allow essential businesses to operate, but it will tighten regulations for the businesses that are allowed to operate.
"There comes a time when we have to make major sacrifices in our lives," Parson says. "But now more than ever, we must all make sacrifices."
He says the order is about protecting "our friends, our families and our neighbors."
"This is about the entire state of Missouri," the governor says.
A news release the governor's office sent during Parson's briefing says the order requires:
The release says Missourians are still allowed to access essential services like grocery stores, gas stations, banks and outdoor recreation, as long as the proper precautions are taken to obey social distancing guidelines.
...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA...
KENTUCKY...ILLINOIS...MISSOURI...
OHIO RIVER AT MOUNT VERNON
OHIO RIVER AT J.T. MYERS DAM
OHIO RIVER AT SHAWNEETOWN
OHIO RIVER AT GOLCONDA
OHIO RIVER AT SMITHLAND DAM
OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH
OHIO RIVER AT OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM
OHIO RIVER AT CAIRO
.THE OHIO RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL, DROPPING BELOW FLOOD STAGE AT
ALL POINTS FROM MOUNT VERNON TO SMITHLAND BY EARLY WEDNESDAY. THE
RIVER FROM PADUCAH TO CAIRO WILL REMAIN NEARLY STEADY WITH A SLIGHT
FALL THROUGH THE WEEKEND. A MORE SUBSTANTIAL DROP TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE
IS FORECAST TO OCCUR DURING THE LATTER HALF OF NEXT WEEK.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SAFETY MESSAGE...
NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED
AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW
CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED
FORECASTS.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT
HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/
&&
THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH
* UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING.
* AT 8:00 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 44.3 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET.
* MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY
THURSDAY AFTERNOON.
* IMPACT...AT 43.0 FEET...MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS AFFECTING SEVERAL
SMALL UNPROTECTED TOWNS.
&&