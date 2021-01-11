JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is promising to “preserve the American dream” as he begins a new term in office.
The Republican governor took the oath of office at midday Monday on the grounds of the newly refurbished Capitol.
Parson acknowledged the challenges facing people while forecasting that “sunny days are ahead.” He says he will care for everyone from the “unborn to the elderly” and “the rich to the poor, regardless of the color of your skin."
His inaugural celebrations won't include a parade or an evening ball. Those traditional activities have been canceled or postponed because of concerns about spreading the coronavirus.