JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri became the latest state to act on tax relief when Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed an income tax cut into law Wednesday.
About two-thirds of U.S. states have adopted some sort of tax relief this year. The tax-cut trend has been fueled by record state surpluses and large growth in state revenues after an initial downturn during the coronavirus pandemic.
Republican-led states have been more apt to approve permanent tax rate reductions. Many Democratic states, meanwhile, have opted for one-time tax rebates. A bipartisan collection of states also have suspended gas taxes or cut sales taxes on groceries.
Parson also signed a law Wednesday authorizing $40 million of annual agricultural tax breaks benefitting meat processing facilities, urban farmers and biofuel retailers, among others.