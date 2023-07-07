PADUCAH — A milling and paving project along KY 348/Symsonia Highway between Benton and Symsonia in Marshall County will begin on Tuesday, July 11.
According to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the work zone will be about 3.7 miles extending from J.B. Copeland Road near mile marker 3 and extend east to the KY 1558 and Ivey Road intersection past mile marker 6.
Milling operations are planned for Tuesday with asphalt paving starting on Wednesday. The project is expected to last about 2 weeks, depending on the weather.
KYTC cautions drivers to be aware of flaggers as traffic will be reduced to one lane. Delays will be possible during the movement and placement of equipment.
The project will cost more than $458,000 and is expected to be completed by July 28.