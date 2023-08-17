MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be putting up a work zone restricting the northbound lane of I-69 in Marshall County to one lane on Tuesday, August 22.
According to a news release from KYTC, the restriction is to allow mechanical bush cutting along the right side of the highway. The restriction will run from the 50 mile marker extending north to the flyover ramp carrying traffic to KY 1523 and the I-24 westbound ramp. Starting just north of the KY 2595/Lakeview Road Overpass
The contractor is planning to put the work zone up at 8 a.m. It is expected to remain up until around noon on Tuesday.
Drivers should be prepared for slow moving traffic as they merge around the 50 mile marker. All traffic will need to move to the left-hand passing lane in the work zone.
Some delays could happen as equipment is placed, but there should be no impact to traffic in the southbound lane.
KYTC asks drivers to be cautious around flaggers and equipment.