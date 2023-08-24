HICKMAN, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning to close a section of KY 125/Union City Highway on Monday and Tuesday, August 28 and 29.
According to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, KY 125/Union City Highway will be closed near the 5.6 mile marker to clear storm debris from the highway right-of-way. The closure is between KY 1099/ South 7 Street and KY 1463/Myron Cory Drive.
The closure is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and is expected to reopen around 2:30 p.m. each day.
Drivers should self-detour via KY 1099/South 7 Street and KY 94/Moscow Avenue.
The Fulton County Highway Maintenance Crew has a large tree and other storm debris from recent tornadoes and flash flooding that needs to be removed from the highway right-of-way. The placement of equipment will require the roadway to be closed to traffic, but the crew will provide access for emergency response vehicles.