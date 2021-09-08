BBQ Off the River Blue.jpg

PADUCAH– For a second straight year, the charitable event known as Barbecue On the River will look a little different.

Due to the Covid pandemic the usually festive weekend will rebrand and become Barbecue Off the River. The event is scheduled to take place Sept. 23-25.

Much like last year, all 11 participants will be serving barbecue from different locations. Also like last year, you must call ahead to place an order for BBQ. Below is the full list of participants.

A&J BBQ

Location: 1004 N 13th St Paducah, KY 42001

Charity: Clarence Gaines Memorial

Menu: BBQ Pork, BBQ Chicken, Mutton, Ribs, BBQ Nachos, Loaded Potatoes

Hours: Thursday-Saturday, 11:00 am - Sell Out

Contact: 270-442-3683

Bear and Cub BBQ

Location: Little Castle 3460 Lone Oak Rd Paducah, KY 42003

Charity: Bear Cares

Menu: Pulled Pork Sandwich and by the Pound, Nachos, Ribs, Twinkies, Oreos, Funnel Cakes

Hours: Thursday-Saturday, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Contact: 618-201-7187

Buzzard Brothers BBQ

Location: Noble Park, Pavillion #19 2801 Park Avenue Paducah, KY 42001

Charity: Community Kitchen

Menu: BBQ Pork & Chicken, Ribs, BBQ Nachos, Bologna, Sides

Hours: Thursday - Saturday September 23rd - 25th 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Contact: 270-559-5949

Elvis' Place

Location: To Be Determined

Charity: To Be Determined

Menu: Corn Dogs, Funnel Cakes, Sausages, Hamburgers & Hot Dogs, Philly Cheese Steaks, Nachos, Pork Burgers, Shake-Ups

Hours: Thursday & Friday 11:00 am - 7:00 pm, Saturday 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Contact: 618-559-4316

Highland Cumberland Presbyterian Church

Location: 3950 Lovelaceville Rd Paducah, KY 42001

Charity: Highland Cumberland Presbyterian Church & Local Charities

Menu: Frozen Chocolate Dipped Key Lime Pie on a Stick

Hours: Thursday - Saturday 11:00 am - 7:00 pm or Sell Out

Pre-Orders & Deliveries Available for 10 or more Thursday & Friday

Contact: 270-519-2565

Kiwanis Club of Paducah

Location: Soirees 2069 Irvin Cobb Dr Paducah, KY 42003

Charity: Various Charities

Menu: BBQ Sandwich, BBQ Chicken, Ribs, BBQ Mac & Cheese, Sides

Contact: 270-556-0796

Ozean’s Ribs

Location: 635 Ohio St Paducah, KY 42003

Charity: The Brotherhood

Menu: Ribs, Chicken, Boston Butts, Corn on the Cobb

Hours: Thursday - Saturday 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Contact: 270-564-8294

Phillips Concessions

Location: Noble Park 2801 Park Ave Paducah, KY 42001

Charity: Family Service Society

Menu: Ribbon Fries, Philly Steaks, Bratwurst, Polish & Italian Sausage, Corn Dogs, Funnel Cakes, Shake-Ups

Hours: Thursday - Saturday 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Contact: 618-841-4557

Schoolhouse Rock

Location: Paducah Middle School, 342 Lone Oak Rd Paducah, KY 42001

Charity: Paducah Middle School

Menu: Ribs, BBQ Plates, BBQ Sandwiches, BBQ Nachos, BBQ Potatoes, Loaded Potatoes, Cakes, Pies, & Sweet Treats

Hours: Thursday - Saturday  10:00 am - 2:00 pm & 5:00pm - 10:00 pm

Contact: 270-444-5710

Still Smokin BBQ

Location: Family Service Society, 827 Joe Clifton Dr Paducah, KY 42001

Charity: Family Service Society

Menu: Pulled Pork Sandwiches & Plates, Ribs, BBQ Chicken, Nachos, Loaded Ribbon Fries, Funnel Cakes, Cupcakes, & Cookies

Hours: Thursday - Saturday 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Contact: 270-933-0764

Tilford’s Q Krew

Location: Easter Seals West KY, 801 N 29th St Paducah, KY 42001

Charity: Easter Seals West Kentucky

Menu: BBQ Nachos, Pork Plates, Brisket Plates, BBQ Sandwiches, Ribs, Meat by the Pound, Chips & Sauce

Hours: Thursday & Friday Lunch Deliveries 10:30 am - 1:30 pm, Saturday 10:30 am to Sell out

Contact: 270-556-3084