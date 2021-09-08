PADUCAH– For a second straight year, the charitable event known as Barbecue On the River will look a little different.
Due to the Covid pandemic the usually festive weekend will rebrand and become Barbecue Off the River. The event is scheduled to take place Sept. 23-25.
Much like last year, all 11 participants will be serving barbecue from different locations. Also like last year, you must call ahead to place an order for BBQ. Below is the full list of participants.
A&J BBQ
Location: 1004 N 13th St Paducah, KY 42001
Charity: Clarence Gaines Memorial
Menu: BBQ Pork, BBQ Chicken, Mutton, Ribs, BBQ Nachos, Loaded Potatoes
Hours: Thursday-Saturday, 11:00 am - Sell Out
Contact: 270-442-3683
Bear and Cub BBQ
Location: Little Castle 3460 Lone Oak Rd Paducah, KY 42003
Charity: Bear Cares
Menu: Pulled Pork Sandwich and by the Pound, Nachos, Ribs, Twinkies, Oreos, Funnel Cakes
Hours: Thursday-Saturday, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Contact: 618-201-7187
Buzzard Brothers BBQ
Location: Noble Park, Pavillion #19 2801 Park Avenue Paducah, KY 42001
Charity: Community Kitchen
Menu: BBQ Pork & Chicken, Ribs, BBQ Nachos, Bologna, Sides
Hours: Thursday - Saturday September 23rd - 25th 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Contact: 270-559-5949
Elvis' Place
Location: To Be Determined
Charity: To Be Determined
Menu: Corn Dogs, Funnel Cakes, Sausages, Hamburgers & Hot Dogs, Philly Cheese Steaks, Nachos, Pork Burgers, Shake-Ups
Hours: Thursday & Friday 11:00 am - 7:00 pm, Saturday 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Contact: 618-559-4316
Highland Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Location: 3950 Lovelaceville Rd Paducah, KY 42001
Charity: Highland Cumberland Presbyterian Church & Local Charities
Menu: Frozen Chocolate Dipped Key Lime Pie on a Stick
Hours: Thursday - Saturday 11:00 am - 7:00 pm or Sell Out
Pre-Orders & Deliveries Available for 10 or more Thursday & Friday
Contact: 270-519-2565
Kiwanis Club of Paducah
Location: Soirees 2069 Irvin Cobb Dr Paducah, KY 42003
Charity: Various Charities
Menu: BBQ Sandwich, BBQ Chicken, Ribs, BBQ Mac & Cheese, Sides
Contact: 270-556-0796
Ozean’s Ribs
Location: 635 Ohio St Paducah, KY 42003
Charity: The Brotherhood
Menu: Ribs, Chicken, Boston Butts, Corn on the Cobb
Hours: Thursday - Saturday 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Contact: 270-564-8294
Phillips Concessions
Location: Noble Park 2801 Park Ave Paducah, KY 42001
Charity: Family Service Society
Menu: Ribbon Fries, Philly Steaks, Bratwurst, Polish & Italian Sausage, Corn Dogs, Funnel Cakes, Shake-Ups
Hours: Thursday - Saturday 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Contact: 618-841-4557
Schoolhouse Rock
Location: Paducah Middle School, 342 Lone Oak Rd Paducah, KY 42001
Charity: Paducah Middle School
Menu: Ribs, BBQ Plates, BBQ Sandwiches, BBQ Nachos, BBQ Potatoes, Loaded Potatoes, Cakes, Pies, & Sweet Treats
Hours: Thursday - Saturday 10:00 am - 2:00 pm & 5:00pm - 10:00 pm
Contact: 270-444-5710
Still Smokin BBQ
Location: Family Service Society, 827 Joe Clifton Dr Paducah, KY 42001
Charity: Family Service Society
Menu: Pulled Pork Sandwiches & Plates, Ribs, BBQ Chicken, Nachos, Loaded Ribbon Fries, Funnel Cakes, Cupcakes, & Cookies
Hours: Thursday - Saturday 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Contact: 270-933-0764
Tilford’s Q Krew
Location: Easter Seals West KY, 801 N 29th St Paducah, KY 42001
Charity: Easter Seals West Kentucky
Menu: BBQ Nachos, Pork Plates, Brisket Plates, BBQ Sandwiches, Ribs, Meat by the Pound, Chips & Sauce
Hours: Thursday & Friday Lunch Deliveries 10:30 am - 1:30 pm, Saturday 10:30 am to Sell out
Contact: 270-556-3084