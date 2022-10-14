PADUCAH — The annual STEM 4 Girls event features hands-on activities and demonstrations for participants to learn about educational and career choices in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
The 2022 event will be from 5-8 p.m. on Nov. 1 at West Kentucky Community and Technical College's Emerging Technology Center. It's open to girls in fifth grade through high school.
Pre-registration is required. Seating is limited. No registration will be available at the door.
Registration is now open online at paducahchamber.org or by phone at 270-443-1746.
Students will receive a box dinner and a swag bag, and they will be entered to win door prizes.
Local physicians Kristen Williams and Alice Hidgon are the featured speakers.
Williams is a Paducah native and a University of Louisville School of Medicine graduate. She completed her general surgery residency with Good Samaritan in Cincinnati, Ohio. Williams returned home to begin her career at Baptist Health. She specializes in procedures including endoscopy, laparoscopy and robot-assisted surgery.
Higdon grew up in Fancy Farm, Kentucky and studied biology and chemistry at Ole Miss. She is a Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine graduate and completed her general surgery residency in New York City at St. John's Episcopal Hospital, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Trinitas Regional Medical Center. She is now a robotically-trained general surgeon at Mercy Health.