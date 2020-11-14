BENTON, KY — Congratulations to the newest graduates of the Marshall and Calloway County drug court program.
Families and public officials celebrated the sobriety and reentry into society for the participants during a ceremony held at Zion Cause Baptist Church in Benton, Kentucky, Thursday night.
Video presentations from family members of the graduates were played. Social distancing was enforced, and masks were worn.
We talked with two graduates about what the ceremony Thursday night meant to them.
"I think we're blessed, because there's a lot of people that don't know anything else, they don't know any other way of life, you know what I mean? So, I think that to come into here — you know of course we hated it and didn't want to do it, but you know it's changed all our lives for the better," Graduate Nikki Lane said.
"I think drug court's a place that can change you, but you gotta' really want it," graduate Justin Herbert said. "The people here are there to work for you and it's, it's worth it if you want it."
Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson serves as the chief administrator of the Marshall and Calloway County drug courts.
"Our drug court is very proud of the individuals that will be graduating," Jameson said in a statement released before the graduation event. "It's important for members of the community to encourage these graduates as they transition."
In that statement, Jameson explained why the program, which was created several years ago by the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts to help address the public health issue of drug addiction in the commonwealth, matters.
"At a time when many jails are struggling to find space to house inmates, it is critical that we find options for dealing with drug addiction in Kentucky; drug court is one of those very successful options," Jameson. "Besides dealing with overcrowding, providing drug treatment for those that are willing is just the right thing to do. Drug Court is one way to do that."