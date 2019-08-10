Watch again

PADUCAH -- This year's Big Brown Truck Pull drew people from all over the Local 6 area for an action-packed Saturday.

More than 30 teams came downtown and pulled an 18-wheeler UPS truck to raise money for the McCracken County Special Olympics.

Mother and daughter duo Brandy Key and Sophie Trice were among those who prepared to pull the vehicle.

"If you got one person pulling and a couple people not pulling, it's not going to go anywhere," Key said.

Key was a team captain for CrossFit Dig Deep and committee member for the event. This was not the first time her daughter spent time preparing to pull this UPS truck.

"You have to get down real low and get into a squat position, I guess, and have your hands wrapped around that rope real tight," Trice said.

Brandy and Sophie were driven to win the truck pull, but like so many others, they just wanted to see the success of this event.

Chairman Brad Wiersma said he and his family were happy to see the growth of the event.

"It's been a pretty cool project, it's gotten bigger every year it seems like," Wiersma said. "We've just been blessed to be apart of it, to see it grow through the 11 years."

Some came to watch people pull these more than 85,000-pound trucks, with each pull raising money for the Special Olympics.