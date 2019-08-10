PADUCAH -- This year's Big Brown Truck Pull drew people from all over the Local 6 area for an action-packed Saturday.
More than 30 teams came downtown and pulled an 18-wheeler UPS truck to raise money for the McCracken County Special Olympics.
Mother and daughter duo Brandy Key and Sophie Trice were among those who prepared to pull the vehicle.
"If you got one person pulling and a couple people not pulling, it's not going to go anywhere," Key said.
Key was a team captain for CrossFit Dig Deep and committee member for the event. This was not the first time her daughter spent time preparing to pull this UPS truck.
"You have to get down real low and get into a squat position, I guess, and have your hands wrapped around that rope real tight," Trice said.
Brandy and Sophie were driven to win the truck pull, but like so many others, they just wanted to see the success of this event.
Chairman Brad Wiersma said he and his family were happy to see the growth of the event.
"It's been a pretty cool project, it's gotten bigger every year it seems like," Wiersma said. "We've just been blessed to be apart of it, to see it grow through the 11 years."
Some came to watch people pull these more than 85,000-pound trucks, with each pull raising money for the Special Olympics.
"$50,000 is really where we'd like to be, that would just be awesome," Wiersma said. "I really think that this year has got the best possibility to get it."
The continual success of the event is important to both board members and participants who seek to help out the athletes.
"It was our goal to make this Big Brown Truck Pull the best event Paducah has ever had, and from what I've heard, we've been successful," Key said.
Successful is exactly what this year was. They raised almost $62,000, the most the event has ever raise
The event, which lasted from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., crowned winners in men's, women's, co-ed and junior divisions, with additional prizes for the team with the most spirit.