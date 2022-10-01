LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close a section of KY 70/Tiline Road in Livingston County on Tuesday, Oct. 4 and Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to a KYTC news release.
KY 70/Tiline Road will be closed at mile point 5.8 to allow structural repairs to the Anglin Creek Bridge. This is between Vaughn Road and KY 2232/Sugar Creek Road, near the halfway mark between Smithland and Tiline.
The site will close at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and will remain closed overnight. It is expected to reopen sometime Wednesday morning, according to the release.
There will be no marked detour. Drivers will have an extended self-detour through KY 2232/Sugar Creek Road, KY 866/Paradise Road, KY 93/Iuka Road, KY 453/Iuka Road and U.S. 60.