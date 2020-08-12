MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris of California appeared in public together for the first time Wednesday as running mates.
If they win in November, Biden would be the oldest first-term president in history, and Harris would be the first-ever female vice president.
In the Local 6 area, reaction is mixed. Some Republicans do not seem concerned, and some Democrats are excited.
Biden's decision to select Harris as a running mate is sparking conversations across the country.
Harris is the first Black and Asian woman to be selected as a U.S. Vice Presidential candidate.
Drew Seib is the chair and associate professor of political science in the Department of Political Science and Sociology at Murray State University.
He said Harris' demographics is just one reason former Biden picked her.
"The presidential candidates themselves are looking for someone who can maybe help fill in some gaps and so for Joe Biden I think there is probably a couple things there," said Seib. "Whether it's looking at trying to find someone who is younger to be able to test out to a younger demographic, which is something I think he's doing."
He added that she is in a position where she is aiding Biden with support.
McCracken County Republicans and Democrats have their thoughts on the decision.
Republican Board of Elections representative Ulla Schierhorn shared her thoughts.
"It's OK. She's a younger woman," said Schierhorn. "She's really educated. She's a bit, a little bit too left radical for my taste, but that's not my choice to make, so," said Schierhorn.
Democratic Board of Elections representative Brad Shepley said he is pleased.
"I think that's a great ticket," said Shepley. "I think she's had a lot of experience with not only legislative, but also administrative duties. I couldn't be happier."
Paducah-McCracken County NAACP member Bernice Belt said she is excited.
"I think that this item of Biden and Harris, regardless of anybody's political party or personal beliefs, I believe that this team is the team that will help us get back to where we need to be and beyond," said Belt.
Seib said having Harris as a running mate does not guarantee all minority votes. He said reactions will vary state by state.
"When you look at Kentucky demographically, it's about 8 to 9% black, you know, about 2% Asian," said Seib. "So this is a demographic that the Democrats are certainly trying to mobilize, you know, every vote counts, and so how big of an impact it's going to have is hard to say."
Seib said Biden is down several percentage points with black votes compared to 2016 presidential candidate Hilary Clinton.
This means President Donald Trump is up a few percentage points compared to 2016.
The professor said the Biden-Harris ticket and their resonance with voters will play a major part in this election.
He urges everyone to pay attention to electoral college and what is going on within states, rather than looking at national poll trends.