MURRAY, KY — Murray-based Paschall Truck Lines broke ground Tuesday on its new headquarters being built in the Murray West Industrial Park. The $8.2 million investment will create up to 150 full-time jobs, Gov. Andy Beshear's office says.
“Paschall Truck Lines is the latest Kentucky company to grow its presence in the commonwealth,” Beshear said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “I am thrilled to see additional job creation in western Kentucky, particularly from an employer that has such a long history of success and growth in our state. Congratulations to the company and everyone in Calloway County on today’s groundbreaking.”
The governor's office said the jobs being created by the project are office and administrative positions. Those workers will support PTL customers such as Procter & Gamble, Walmart, Home Depot and T.J. Maxx.
According to Beshear's office, the new 28,000-square-foot facility is expected to be operational by October 2023.
In a statement included in a news release from the governor's office, PTL Senior Vice President Chuck Wilson said the company has been looking forward to building the new headquarters for many years now and is excited to move forward with the project. “We appreciate the support of the city of Murray, the Murray-Calloway EDC and the commonwealth of Kentucky, without which this project would not have been possible," Wilson said. "As a 100% employee-owned company with many Murray and western Kentucky based employee-owners, we believe the new headquarters facility will serve the needs of the company, its employee-owners, our customers and Murray and the region for many years to come.”
PTL opened with one truck in 1937. Today, the trucking company has more than 1,100 tractors, 3,200 trailers and more than $260 million in annual revenue, the governor's office said.
“As a lifelong resident of Calloway County, I have seen PTL grow into a company that is leading the way in transportation throughout North America. They have always been successful and now they are building a headquarters that will make us all even prouder,” Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny Imes said in a statement. “They are a shining example of the very best in their industry and to make it even better, they are owned by the people who actually do the work. I congratulate PTL for their many years of success and their very bright future in our community.”
In a statement of his own, Murray Mayor Bob Rogers also praised the project and the company's longstanding role in the community.
“PTL has been a strong part of the Murray community for over 80 years and has grown from one truck to now being one of the top transportation companies in the country serving the U.S., Canada and Mexico,” Mayor Rogers said. “Today, we are celebrating their new headquarters operation. This will cement the strong relationship we have and ensure that PTL will remain in Murray and the commonwealth for many decades to come. We know the value of PTL to this community and we appreciate that the bright future of the company will be guided from here.”
Murray-Calloway Economic Development Corporation Chairman David Graham is a former PTL employee. He said he's happy to see the company continue to invest in the community. "This new headquarters operation will mean that the company, which was founded here, will stay here and continue to grow for many years," he said in a statement. "This project would not have happened without PTL and the City of Murray working together to address issues that could have made the project unfeasible. This is a great day for the employees of PTL and our community as a whole.”
The governor's office said the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority approved PTL last month for as much as $125,000 in tax incentives through the state's Enterprise Initiative Act. The act allows companies to recoup state sales and use tax on construction costs, building fixtures, research and development equipment and electronic processing.