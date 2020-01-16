MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- A Ledbetter woman died in a car crash on Wednesday.
Around 1:45 p.m., Marshall County deputies were called to Interstate 69 near the Interstate 24 overpass on report of a crash.
Deputies say 39-year-old Kyle Green of Paducah was driving north on I-69 when he lost control of the car and hit a guardrail.
A passenger in the car, 33-year-old Jamie Burks of Ledbetter, was ejected from the car during the crash.
She was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
Green was arrested and taken to the Marshall County Detention Center.
He was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. and 2nd degree manslaughter.
The crash is under investigation and amendments to the charges are possible.