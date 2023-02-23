CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Police have released the names of two drivers who were injured and a passenger who was killed in a Wednesday crash involving two commercial vehicles on Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The crash happened around 2:55 p.m. Wednesday. The Cape Girardeau Police Department says a 2015 red International LF517 truck pulling an empty trailer was headed northbound on I-55 when it exited the left-hand side of the road at the 93.2 mile marker, crossed the median and crashed through a guardrail. Police say the semitrailer's cabin came to a stop in the inner passing lane of I-55 southbound. That's when a southbound 2016 white Mack CXU truck, also pulling an empty trailer, crashed into the crashed semi's cabin.
The driver of the Mack semitrailer, 35-year-old Blaine Milam of Sturdivant, Missouri, was taken to St. Francis Medical Center with injuries police say were severe. The driver was later transferred to St. Louis University Hospital. A passenger in the truck, 36-year-old Redown Milam, also of Sturdivant, died in the crash.
Police say the driver of the International semi, 45-year-old Eric Leake of Fulton, Missouri, was taken to St. Francis Hospital for injuries described as minor.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department other agencies that also responded to the crash include the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, Cape Girardeau County Private Ambulance and the Missouri Department of Transportation.