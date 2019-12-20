"It's OK for this to be a difficult time of the year. You don't have to pretend that it's not," said pastor Larry Gilbert.
We often hear Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, but for some it can be the most painful.
"It brings memories that are hard for them to deal with or circumstances they do not feel like they're prepared for. The Christmas holidays can be a difficult time for people," said Gilbert.
Gilbert led the special Blue Christmas Service at Bald Knob Cross for people who need that extra support this year.
"A lot of people are very quiet about their holiday suffering. That's one of the reasons we have these services. We create a space where people can come and say it's OK," said Gilbert.
One of those people was Christine Bishop. She recently lost her best friend, her cat Gizmo. This will be her first Christmas without him.
"I want to remember him and the bond we had. I feel like I need to remember that for now," said Bishop.
Where you find your peace is personal to you. The message they hoped people left the service with is they're not alone.
"I think it's healthier to acknowledge the fact that we might be struggling. That's OK, and talking to other people about that and participating in a group that understands and welcomes that experience can be a helpful thing to do during the holidays," said Gilbert.
"Time will heal. It just takes time. You'll get through it," said Bishop.
If you're going through grief, many churches and funeral homes have grief counselors on staff.