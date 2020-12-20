GRAVES COUNTY, KY-- A community is in mourning after a family of four died in a shooting at a home in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Kentucky State Police say it happened early Sunday morning on Smith's Lane, just south of Mayfield. KSP says there is no threat to the public.
Graves County Coroner Brad Jones say the victims include Kyle Milliken, his wife Ashley and their two boys, ages 13 and 8.
Police spent hours at the scene of the shooting Sunday. Local 6 spoke with the family's pastor who said now is the time for the community to come together and pray.
Pastor Chad Lamb with Grace Life Church in Mayfield describes the family as loving and tremendous. He's still processing the news of their passing.
"I'm still in shock," Lamb said. "It's just heartbreaking for the community. It's a well-known family. Well respected family on both sides of their families that they come from. Our community is just grieving right now."
Lamb said the community needs to come together in order to heal from the tragedy.
"We need to be unified in our relationship with the Lord," Lamb said. "We need to love one another. We need to help one another. And we need to understand that we never know what people are going through."
He wants the community to hold onto their faith during this difficult time.
Autopsies on all four victims will be performed Monday morning in Madisonville.