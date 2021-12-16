CAYCE, KY — They survived, and tonight a local pastor and his wife are thanking God. They're proud of their church, Cayce United Methodist, and their community. Cayce was hit hard by the same tornado that devastated Mayfield.
"We call it the sanctuary. And it is," Pastor Jim Wolfgang told me, speaking of his church.
Cayce United Methodist Church may have damage, but it's still standing.
"I guess that's what in a sense maybe spared a lot of the damage," Jim said, pointing to a hole in the ceiling and roof just outside the church's sanctuary. "Because it blew up, it went through that hole."
Outside you get a better idea of how close they were to losing this place. Damage is everywhere, including the parsonage. Jim and his wife, Judith, are two of many in Cayce now trying to save what they can.
"It'll be a total loss, but we're getting all the furniture that's usable out," Judith explained. "I give thanks to my dog, because she kept wanting to go to the safer part of the house but I wouldn't go. But she wouldn't take no for an answer."
She finally did follow her dog Friday night down the parsonage's hall. Then, the walls started to buckle. So, she grabbed the door frame and clung for dear life.
"Prayed more than anything. I wasn't really scared, I just prayed," Judith said.
"Did you have faith in that moment?" I asked.
"I just knew it was a telling moment. Either life or death, and I was hoping' for life," Judith said.
While Judith was praying, her husband was trying to get to her.
"I was preparing my sermon for Sunday morning," Jim said. He was across the street at the church.
He couldn't leave, because the door wouldn't open. When the tornado passed — darkness, damage, but still, hope.
"We had worship Sunday morning. We didn't have any electricity, but we had some flashlights, and we had some candles," Jim said.
And each other.
"It was one of the most moving services I've been a part of, to be able to be with my church family and speak about the goodness of God," Jim said.
In all times, even now.
"If they want a place of beauty and sanctuary of all the damage and ugliness that's around, come to the church," Jim said of his message to all impacted by this storm. "And find some sanctuary with God."
A strong image in the scripture: sanctuary with God from the storm.