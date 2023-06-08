FILE - Rev. Pat Robertson poses a question to a Republican presidential candidate during a forum at Regent University in Virginia Beach, Va., Oct. 23, 2015. Robertson, a religious broadcaster who turned a tiny Virginia station into the global Christian Broadcasting Network, tried a run for president and helped make religion central to Republican Party politics in America through his Christian Coalition, has died. He was 93. Robertson's death Thursday, June 8, 2023 was announced by his broadcasting network. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)