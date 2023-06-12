After four decades hosting "America's game," Pat Sajak has announced plans to retire.
Sajak took to Twitter Monday to announce his plans to leave "Wheel of Fortune" after its next season.
"Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," Sajak tweeted. "It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"
Sajak has hosted "Wheel" since 1981. The Chicago native began his broadcasting career in the Illinois city as a newscaster and announcer at a small radio station, according to his bio on the "Wheel of Fortune" website. He joined the army in 1968 and served with Armed Forces Radio during the Vietnam War. When he returned to the US, his bio says he worked for a year as a radio DJ in Murray, Kentucky, before moving to Nashville, where he worked for WSM-TV for five years before moving on to KNBC-TV in Los Angeles.
After four years as a weather presenter at that LA station, he was chosen to host "Wheel of Fortune," which at the time was airing during daytime TV.