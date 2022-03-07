PRINCETON, KY — Dry and windy conditions likely led to the fire that destroyed the Fresenius Kidney Care Dialysis Center in Princeton, Kentucky, on Saturday, the Princeton fire chief says.
The building is a total loss. Now, the focus is on the care of the patients who use the center. For now, the 31 patients will go to another Fresenius Kidney Care facility in Cadiz. Five displaced employees will also work at the Cadiz center for the time being, so the patients and their care team will be together.
"It was a long and exhausting fire," says Chief Brent Francis with the Princeton Fire Department.
Francis says the fire likely started when a wayward cigarette or match landed in mulch surrounding the building.
"That wind just took that fire and accelerated it so fast through the attic," Francis says.
Francis says that the wind caused the fire to move so quickly that in no time the flames found the oxygen tanks in the back of the center. He says after that, responders knew the blaze was just too powerful and they weren't going to be able to save the building. "It was dangerous for the firefighters," he said.
"When we got here, the smoke was so bad you couldn't hardly see the building," Assistant Chief David Sullenger says.
Of the center, Francis says: "They were very fortunate that they were closed."
Now the focus shifts to getting the 31 patients who rely on dialysis three times a week to other facilities for appointments. Representatives for Fresenius say they are working with each one on a case by case basis to make sure they can make it to Cadiz for treatment. They are thankful the patients and the five employees they trust for treatment will be temporarily at the same facility.
As for if and when they will rebuild, a spokesperson for the company says there's no timeline for that right now. They say they are focused on patient care.
“Our top priority is to ensure that our patients receive the life-sustaining dialysis that they need, and all of our patients are being treated at one of our clinics nearby. We do whatever it takes to care for our patients, and so we will continue giving them the care that they need at this time," Fresenius Kidney Care Director of Operations Tammy Hardy says.
Using this situation as an example, firefighters remind people that, if they have mulch or any other kind of debris, they should keep it away from their home or business.