NBC Sports will open the NFL season with the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game this Thursday, Sept. 7, when two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs raise their Super Bowl LVII banner before hosting Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. CT with the NFL Kickoff Special, followed by kickoff at 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC, Peacock, and Universo.
In the first 16 seasons of SNF, the defending Super Bowl champions have won 11 NFL Kickoff Games. This will be the second time the Chiefs have played in the NFL’s opening game with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, following Kansas City’s 34-20 win against the Houston Texans to open the 2020 season.
Sunday Night Football — America’s No. 1 primetime television show for an unprecedented 12 consecutive years — debuts three days later on Sunday, Sept. 10, with a pair of NFC East playoff teams as Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys visit Daniel Jones and the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. This matchup marks the series-high fifth time that the Cowboys and Giants have met in the opening NBC Sunday Night Football game. Coverage begins with Football Night in America — the most-watched studio show in sports — at 6 p.m. CT, leading into kickoff at 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and Universo.
Calling both matchups is Mike Tirico (play-by-play); 17-time Emmy Award winner Cris Collinsworth (analyst); and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter). Three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay is the Sunday Night Football rules analyst.
NBC’s coverage of Sunday Night Football is led by executive producer Rob Hyland and director Drew Esocoff. SNF has won a record 11 Sports Emmys for Outstanding Live Sports Series.
Coverage of the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game begins on Thursday with the NFL Kickoff Special at 6 p.m. CT on NBC and Peacock. The pregame show, headlined by a special on-site edition of Football Night in America in Kansas City, will feature host Maria Taylor, former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, three-time Super Bowl Champion Devin McCourty, and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, as well as Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy, two-time Super Bowl champion Rodney Harrison, NFL insider Mike Florio, fantasy sports industry pioneer Matthew Berry, and co-host Jac Collinsworth.
Football Night, the most-watched studio show in sports since its debut in 2006, begins every Sunday at 6 p.m. CT. The coordinating producer of FNIA is Matt Casey. FNIA is directed by Kaare Numme.
Tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 6, NBC will present NFL Kickoff Eve at 8 p.m. CT, a special hour-long show featuring Taylor, Garrett, and McCourty from Football Night in America, TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, NFL Network’s Kurt Warner, Super Bowl champion Andrew Whitworth, and many more as they prepare for NFL Kickoff and an exciting 2023 season.
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL post-game show produced by NBC Sports, streams exclusively on Peacock following every Sunday Night Football game during the 2023 season. The show is hosted from the game site by Jac Collinsworth, Harrison, and Dungy, who will provide instant reactions to each Sunday game along with highlights and interviews, while Berry will host a weekly segment called “DraftKings Crowning Moments,” where the fantasy sports analyst will discuss his successful bets from that day; he will also provide fantasy advice and an early look at the waiver wire. Football Night in America’s studio team will also provide recaps and insights into the day’s biggest moments, while Florio will provide injury and news updates.
The SNF team of Tirico, Collinsworth, Stark and Hyland previewed the 2023 NFL season on media conference calls last week. Click here for quotes from the SNF call.
PEACOCK TO STREAM EXCLUSIVE REGULAR-SEASON AND WILD CARD GAME; WILL LIVE STREAM ALL NBC NFL GAMES THIS SEASON
Peacock is set to make history twice this season, with the first time being in Week 16 with the first-ever Peacock-exclusive regular season NFL game featuring Josh Allen and the Bills visiting Justin Herbert and the Chargers on Saturday, Dec. 23. Peacock will also be home to the first-ever exclusive live streamed NFL Playoff game during Wild Card Weekend on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. All of NBC Sports’ NFL regular -season games, playoff games, and Football Night in America will also stream live on Peacock this season.
Peacock features a slate of sports talk content NFL fans can enjoy on the NBC Sports channel, which is free to stream. Shows include Brother from Another, as well as The Dan Patrick Show, PFT Live, PFT PM, Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, The Peter King Podcast, and Chris Simms Unbuttoned.
To learn more about the NFL on Peacock, including how to watch and sign up, click here.
NBCSPORTS.COM & NBC SPORTS APP TO LIVE STREAM ALL NBC NFL GAMES
NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream live coverage to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, and Chromecast.
TELEMUNDO DEPORTES TO PRESENT ENTIRE NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE, INCLUDING PLAYOFFS
Telemundo Deportes will again provide exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the entire NBC Sunday Night Football package with 20 regular season games, including this Thursday’s NFL Kickoff Game, 18 regular-season Sunday Night Football games, and the annual Thanksgiving night game, which will air on Telemundo. Telemundo Deportes will present four playoff matchups, including a Divisional Playoff game and three Wild Card Playoff games. NBC Sports’ NFL games this season will also be available on live stream via TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes app.
Telemundo Deportes’ SNF announce team consists of Emmy-award winning sports journalist and play-by-play announcer Miguel Gurwitz and former Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Rolando Cantu this season with Ariana Figuera serving as analyst and supporting pre- and post-game studio coverage. Emmy-nominated Ana Jurka joins the team as host.
PETER KING’S NFL COLUMN “FOOTBALL MORNING IN AMERICA” DEBUTS EVERY MONDAY EXCLUSIVELY ON NBCSPORTS.COM
A new “Football Morning in America” will post every Monday morning exclusively on NBCSports.com. It was announced in May 2019 that King signed an exclusive agreement with NBC Sports Group that included writing a weekly Monday morning NFL column for NBCSports.com; making regular appearances on PFT Live with Mike Florio; and continuing to contribute to Football Night in America, the most-watched studio show in sports. The Peter King Podcast streams weekly on Peacock on Thursdays at 5 p.m. CT.
CHRIS SIMMS UNBUTTONED
NBC Sports’ Chris Simms examines everything happening in the NFL and around the sports world. Along with a rotation of NBC Sports hosts including Ahmed Fareed and Paul Burmeister, Chris Simms Unbuttoned analyses the NFL with in-depth X’s and O’s breakdowns; one-on-one interviews with players, coaches and executives; and game recaps and preview. The show is available to stream on Peacock on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, and is also available in podcast form here.
FANTASY FOOTBALL HAPPY HOUR WITH MATTHEW BERRY
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, NBC Sports’ daily fantasy football and sports betting show, streams every weekday every weekday at 11 a.m. CT on Peacock. “Fantasy Football Happy Hour” discusses the most newsworthy fantasy football and sports betting topics and is co-hosted by Jay Croucher and features analysis and advice from regular guests including NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, Mike Florio and Peter King, NBC Sports EDGE’s Denny Carter, Pat Daugherty, Vaughn Dalzell, Lawrence Jackson, and more. The show, which is available on all major podcast platforms and via NBC Sports Audio on SiriusXM Radio, features fantasy football rankings, start/sit suggestions, waiver wire advice, betting futures, player props, and more.
ROTOWORLD
Rotoworld, the industry-leading source for fantasy football news and information, offers comprehensive fantasy football and betting coverage throughout the 2023 NFL season across NBC Sports’ platforms. The 2023 Fantasy Football Draft Guide, featuring the most comprehensive player profiles, ranking and projections in the industry plus Matthew Berry’s annual “100 Facts” article and additional exclusive content from Rotoworld’s team of expert analysts, is available now. Click here for more information.
PFT LIVE – WEEKDAYS AT 6 A.M. CT ON PEACOCK
Mike Florio and co-host Chris Simms bring fans the latest NFL news and interviews with players and coaches every weekday morning with PFT Live streaming live on Peacock at 6 a.m. CT. Peter King also contributes regularly to PFT Live’s coverage throughout the season.
The two-hour PFT Live is known for delivering inside information and comprehensive analysis from an independent perspective. The show covers all the latest news around the league, breaks down reports and rumors and features interviews with players, coaches and executives.
PODCASTS
NBC Sports’ football podcasts provide extensive weekly offerings from NBC Sports’ most popular personalities and present special guests, exclusive interviews, and robust conversations across all of football on The Peter King Podcast, Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Chris Simms Unbuttoned, PFT PM, and Rotoworld Football Show, along with college football on B1G Talk with Todd and Noah and Go B1G or Go Home. While The Peter King Podcast features intimate discussions with the NFL’s top players, Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry is NBC Sports’ fantasy daily sports betting show, Chris Simms Unbuttoned and PFT PM dive into deep conversations around the sports’ hottest topics, and Rotoworld Football Show explores fantasy implications for fans. New episodes of NBC Sports podcasts are available for download each week on all major podcast platforms including: NBCSports.com/podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Podcasts, TuneIn and iHeart.
SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SOCIAL MEDIA
- SNF ON INSTAGRAM: Through the unique filter of Instagram, fans will get an in-depth look at each week’s Sunday Night Football game with the most engaging photos and videos from across the NFL. SNF also utilizes Instagram Stories for up-to-the-minute coverage of the league.
- SNF ON TWITTER: The very latest news, video, analysis from the Football Night in America crew and much more lives on @SNFonNBC, the real-time engine for NBC’s year-round NFL coverage.
- SNF ON FACEBOOK: With more than 3.6 million followers, SNF’s Facebook page is the hub of football conversation. It’s the place to converse and engage with fellow fans on the latest news and action across the NFL.
- NBC SPORTS ON TIKTOK: NBC Sports’ presence on TikTok puts the spotlight on the offbeat and exuberant side of the National Football League for a young, highly-engaged audience.
NBC SPORTS REGIONAL NETWORKS
NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Washington will again deliver extensive multiplatform coverage of the 2023 NFL season, led by comprehensive live game day shows, in-depth news, analysis and commentary programming, and multimedia digital content covering the teams in their respective markets.
CARRIE UNDERWOOD
Seven-time Grammy Award-winner and multi-platinum recording artist Carrie Underwood stars in the show open for NBC’s Sunday Night Football. This year’s show open debuts this Sunday night, Sept. 10, before kickoff of Cowboys-Giants on NBC.
The new show open – headlined by an updated rendition of “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” – features a concert performance interspersed with augmented reality highlights displayed across a halo scoreboard. Underwood performed the open from The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, home of her ongoing residency, REFLECTION.
NBC’S SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL IS PRIMETIME TELEVISION’S NO. 1 SHOW FOR RECORD 12 CONSECUTIVE YEARS: NBC’s Sunday Night Football finished the 2022-23 TV season as primetime’s #1 TV show in all key metrics for an unprecedented 12th consecutive year – adding to its record for the most consecutive years atop the charts (since 1950), based on official live plus same day data provided by Nielsen. Sunday Night Football also ranked as the No. 1 show in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic for the 13th consecutive TV season.
2023 NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Thurs. Sept. 7
NFL Kickoff
Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
Sun. Sept. 10
Week 1
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Sun. Sept. 17
Week 2
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
Sun. Sept. 24
Week 3
Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders
Sun. Oct. 1
Week 4
Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets
*Sun. Oct. 8
Week 5
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
*Sun. Oct. 15
Week 6
New York Giants at Buffalo Bills
*Sun. Oct. 22
Week 7
Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles
*Sun. Oct. 29
Week 8
Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers
*Sun. Nov. 5
Week 9
Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals
*Sun. Nov. 12
Week 10
New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders
*Sun. Nov. 19
Week 11
Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos
**Thurs. Nov. 23
Week 12
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
*Sun. Nov. 26
Week 12
Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers
*Sun. Dec. 3
Week 13
Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers
*Sun. Dec. 10
Week 14
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
*Sun. Dec. 17
Week 15
Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars
Sat. Dec. 23 (3:30 p.m. CT)
Week 16
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
***Sat. Dec. 23 (7 p.m. CT)
Week 16
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers
*Sun. Dec. 31
Week 17
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
*Sun. Jan. 8
Week 18
TBD
*Flex Week
** Thanksgiving Night Game
*** Exclusively on Peacock
FLEXIBLE SCHEDULING:
Flexible scheduling will be used in Weeks 11-18. Additionally, in Weeks 5-10, flexible scheduling may be used in no more than two weeks. In Weeks 5-17, the schedule lists the games tentatively set for Sunday Night Football on NBC. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to an afternoon start time.
For Week 18, two Saturday games and the Sunday night game will be announced no later than six days prior to January 8. The schedule does not list Saturday games or a Sunday night game in Week 18, but games with playoff implications will be moved to those time slots. Flexible scheduling ensures quality matchups in all Sunday time slots in those weeks and gives “surprise” teams a chance to play their way into primetime.