VIENNA, IL — Patriot Guards are honoring a veteran's last wish. They're driving his remains thousands of miles cross country on their motorcycles.
The Patriot Guards are on a special mission to grant Air Force veteran Charles Bondi's last wish to be buried in his hometown in Washington state.
"You try and give them everything you can to honor them and say thank you," said Bondurant.
The journey started in Florida, and it continues along an eight-day 3,000-mile trip. Dozens of Patriot Guards in different states volunteered to escort and transfer Bondi's cremains through their states until he makes it home. Kentucky Patriot Guard Rider's Captain Dan Bondurant picked up Bondi’s cremains from Clarksville, Tennessee, and delivered them to the Illinois Patriot Guards in Vienna, Illinois. He said it was an emotional journey.
"It something that makes you proud to be an American and help out," said Bondurant.
Bondi's brother, Bill Brainard, is also on the trip. He said Bondi would be thankful for the outpouring of support.
"He would be overwhelmed that we are doing this for him," said Brainard.
Chuck Taitt is leading the group to their next stop in New Baden, Illinois. He said although he may not be a vetera,n this is his way of serving the country.
"It's our honor to serve him whatever way we can because of his service to us and our country," said Taitt.
