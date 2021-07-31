METROPOLIS, IL-- Many of you spent your day outside at the Superman Celebration in Metropolis, but superman wasn't the only superhero in attendance.
The Patriot II Flag Ceremony celebrated some of our real life superheroes. The flag is making its way around the United States to honor those who lost their lives on September 11th.
Veterans, police officers and firefighters were just a few of the real life superheroes at the Metropolis Superman Festival. In the crowd, there was another superhero who stood out. His name is Joe Torrillo.
Torrillo is a retired lieutenant with the New York City Fire Department who survived the September 11th terrorist attacks. He wasn't supposed to be near the towers that day.
Torrillo was working in the office of fire safety education. He got that job after he was injured as a firefighter. Torrillo was headed downtown for a press conference when the first plane hit. He had to make a decision.
"What do I do? Do I make a right and go to the press conference? Or do I make a left and make my way to my firehouse where I started my career across the street from the World Trade Center? All of my friends are going to be the first ones in that building. I need to be there cause I had so much years of experience and knowledge of that complex," says Torrillo.
And that's just what he did. Torrillo was helping with rescue efforts when the South Tower fell. He was trapped under the rubble. Metal from the tower hit him in the back of the head, and he had multiple other injuries.
"And as I was taking my last breaths of life, I closed my eyes and I said another prayer. I said God just make it quick and easy. I can't take the pain no more. And then they found the void, and they found 4 of us," says Torrillo.
Torrillo was finally rescued. His rescuers strapped him to a long board, and they were taking him to a boat deck when the North Tower fell. He was buried alive for a second time. After about 45 minutes, he was rescued-again.
Now, he travels the country with the Patriot II Flag. His mission is simple.
"To make our country the re-United States of America after September 11th 2001. And to continue going across this country for the rest of our life and resurrecting patriotism without any political agendas without any politics involved. We don't want that. This is America."
The Patriot II flag will be on display Sunday next to the superman statue.