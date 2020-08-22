PADUCAH — The Hugs Project of Western Kentucky held its 10th annual Patriots Fun Bike Rally on Saturday at Four Rivers Harley Davidson off Interstate 24 in Paducah.
Bikers and Passengers gave donations for free tee shirts, prize tickets and more. All proceeds from the event went to care packages for U.S. troops.
Gayron Ferguson, the president of the Hugs Project of Western Kentucky, explained the impact the event has on our military men and women.
"We've got some guys that have been over there eight and nine tours and haven't even got a letter from home yet. We find out about it, we make sure they get a care package every single month with their name on it. And people who have friends and families over there, all they gotta' do is get us their information, and we will make sure they get a care package and make sure that they know that we support them and that we know they are there, that we care about them and that we want to give them the love that they deserve," Ferguson said.
For more information about the Hugs Project of Western Kentucky, including how to donate, visit thehugsprojectofwky.com.