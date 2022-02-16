...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For today, south winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected. For Thursday, south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky
and southern Illinois.
* WHEN...For today, until 6 PM CST. For Thursday, from 6 AM to 6
PM CST.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles and tractor trailers
should use extra caution, especially on east-west oriented
roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
