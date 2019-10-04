PADUCAH -- The Paducah Area Transit System is expending its route.
They are now picking up people to take them to Paducah Commerce Park.
There are three pick-up locations with a drop-off time of 8:00 a.m.
The pick-up locations are:
- Southside Walmart – Pickup time: 6:55 a.m.
- Hannan Plaza – Pickup time: 7:10 a.m.
- Cardinal Point – Pickup time: 7:20 a.m.
Return routes begin at 5:30 p.m. PATS is looking at adding more drop times.
The route was added after Greater Paducah Economic Development found that some employees were having problems getting to work out at the Paducah Commerce Park.
You can see maps of the pickup locations in the gallery above.