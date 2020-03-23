PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Transit System, or PATS, will reduce services starting Tuesday in response to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
In a news release, the public transportation service says its fixed route bus service will shut down at 7:01 p.m. Monday, and will stay closed for at least the next three weeks.
PATS — which is located at 850 Harrison Street in Paducah — says it will close its passenger waiting areas starting Tuesday to limit passenger contact and promote social distancing.
The public transportation service says it is also limiting rides to one person per vehicle until further notice. PATS says all fares within the Paducah city limits will be $2 per ride.
If you need to call PATS for scheduled service, PATS says you can call its customer service line from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Because call volumes may be higher, you may experience longer wait times before your call is answered. With reduced services in mind, PATS is asking customers to limit non-essential travel, and to practice good hygiene on and off the bus. If you are feeling sick, PATS asks you to avoid travel altogether.
The release says PATS is disinfecting its buses daily and taking extra sanitation measures on "high touch" areas.
For more information on PATS, visit paducahtransit.com.