PADUCAH -- The Paducah Area Transit System will resume fixed route bus service on Monday, May 11, starting at 7 a.m.
All passengers must wear a face mask and social distance. This will limit the number of passengers who will be able to board.
PATS says the lobby will be open only to transact business.
PATS said in a news release on April 23 that services would shut down at 7:01 p.m. on April 28. The public transportation service also limited rides to one person per vehicle until further notice.
If you need to call PATS for scheduled service, PATS says you can call its customer service line from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Because call volumes may be higher, you may experience longer wait times before your call is answered. With reduced services in mind, PATS is asking customers to limit non-essential travel, and to practice good hygiene on and off the bus. If you are feeling sick, PATS asks you to avoid travel altogether.