Watch again

GRAND RIVERS, KY — Patti's 1880's Settlement is close to reopening the popular restaurant that burned down last year. Tuesday, management held a job fair to help fill more than 200 open positions.

Some of the positions they're looking to fill are servers, cooks, gift shop clerks and more.

Chip Tullar owns Patti's 1880's Settlement in Grand Rivers. He said having the restaurant closed for 18 months has been difficult.

"It's been pretty hard on all of us. I would say probably it's affected the businesses to the point that we've lost at least 50% or more of our business from, it would be in 2018, before it burned down," said Tullar.

Bill Gary is the vice president of operations at Green Turtle Bay Resort & Marina and a city council member. He's been watching the construction of Patti's go on. He says the city and people who live there depend on those jobs.

"It's impacted Grand Rivers in other ways. We have a food and beverage tax, just like so many cities do in Kentucky, and those tax dollars are not showing up. So, the city has a dependency upon that," said Gary.

I spoke to several local business owners about the impact of Patti's being closed. One of them told me sales have been down 75%, and they're eager for Patti's to open its doors.

Tullar said they plan on having Patti's open by late September or early October.