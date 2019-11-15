GRAND RIVERS, KY -- Patti's 1880's Settlement is still looking to hire people.

The restaurant is getting ready to reopen after it was damage in a fire.

Before that can happen, they need to hire new staff.

They will be holding a 2 day hiring event in their new atrium next week.

There will be on the spot interviews and same day hiring.

The event will be held from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, and 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Monday, November 18.

Positions available are:

  • Servers
  • Host
  • Bartenders
  • Line cooks
  • Fry cooks
  • Salad room
  • Bar backs
  • Grill cooks

There is still no opening date for the newly rebuilt restaurant.

Patti's hiring