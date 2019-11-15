GRAND RIVERS, KY -- Patti's 1880's Settlement is still looking to hire people.
The restaurant is getting ready to reopen after it was damage in a fire.
Before that can happen, they need to hire new staff.
They will be holding a 2 day hiring event in their new atrium next week.
There will be on the spot interviews and same day hiring.
The event will be held from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, and 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Monday, November 18.
Positions available are:
- Servers
- Host
- Bartenders
- Line cooks
- Fry cooks
- Salad room
- Bar backs
- Grill cooks
There is still no opening date for the newly rebuilt restaurant.