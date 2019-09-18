GRAND RIVERS, KY -- Patti's 1880's Settlement is getting ready to reopen, but before they do they need to hire some employees.
That's why Patti's is hosting two hiring events for back-of-house employees.
They are looking to hire 200 people and fill positions such as line cooks, bartenders, servers, dishwashers, and more.
Those interested in going to one of these hiring events should be prepared to fill out an application and take part in an interview.
Former employees are also encouraged to attend.
There is no word yet on when Patti's 1880's Settlement will officially reopen.
You can see information on the hiring events below:
Thursday, September 19th
WKCTC Emerging Technology Center, Room 109
5100 Blandville Rd, Paducah, KY 42001
1–5 p.m.
Tuesday, September 24th
Murray-Calloway County Convention & Visitors Bureau
206 S 4th St, Murray, KY 42071
1–4 p.m.
Positions available:
- Dining Room Supervisors
- Servers
- Hosts/Hostesses
- Chart Runners
- Bartenders
- Bussers
- Bar Managers
- Bakers
- Line Cooks
- Expeditors
- Maintenance & Carpentry Staff
- Fry Cooks
- Prep Cooks
- Dishwashers
- Salad and Dessert Staff
- Line Cook Assistants
- Kitchen Supervisors
- Gift Shop Sales Clerks
- Groundskeepers