GRAND RIVERS, KY — It's the day folks in Grand Rivers, Kentucky — and across our region — have been waiting for.
Patti's 1880 Settlement is officially back open. The community fell into a bit of a financial and emotional rut after the restaurant was destroyed in a fire almost two years ago.
There was a long line outside the restaurant Wednesday night, including many people with reservations to eat Patti's famous 2-inch pork chop!
Patti's staff who spoke with Local 6 were pumped for opening night and ready to thrive. So are other local businesses, like the Badgett Playhouse.
Alex Routen is a performer at Badgett Playhouse and works in its social media department. "I think it will make this town even better than it was before, so we're very thankful for them," she said.
She's seen Patti's during its up and downs. Routen is excited, because business for Patti's means business for them.
“It's a kind of a package deal. When you come to Patti's, and you come to Badgett. You kind of want to do them together, so that's something we've been very thankful for," she said.
Across the street, Patti's staff have been taking calls and working to get everything right for the opening day.
Marketing Director Ann Martin said it would be a very busy day, because almost 400 reservations were made for Wednesday, and only being able to seat 163 at this time, it will be very busy, but they're ready.
"The team leaders have really taken in the, telling everybody that it's going to be okay, we'll get through it, take a big deep breath and we're ready."
With a new additions like a large atrium, windows and special rooms, the place has changed, but Martin says its heart is still the same.
"I think they're going to be excited that it's going to feel like home when they come back, the table are the same, the girls are still in their same dresses. I don't think other than the newness I guess if the building, that we've had several tell us that it does still feel like the old the Patti's.