GRAND RIVERS, KY— Patti's 1880's Settlement announced Saturday during a Facebook Live that it is reopening its doors.

Patti's Marketing Director Ann Martin made the announcement in a Facebook Live.

The restaurant will open Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. for dinner hours. Patti's will also be open on Thanksgiving from 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Patti's is currently taking reservations at 270-362-8844.

The restaurant closed more than two years ago after a kitchen fire.