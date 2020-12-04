GRAND RIVERS, KY- Winter holiday celebrations may be different this year because of the pandemic. Patti's 1880's Settlement is adjusting their Festival of Lights to comply with COVID-19 guidelines. The smiles might be hidden by masks this year, but the holiday spirit is there and the lights are shining bright. Ann Martin, Patti's Co-CEO and Marketing Director, feels it's important for them to continue providing the event for the community.
"Everybody's been stuck at home and we've all kind of been, I wouldn't want to say quarantine, but we all have been in our own little areas," Martin said. "So to be able to come out and enjoy each other outside, and the kids are delighted with the characters, so they've really enjoyed it."
You're still able to get pictures with Santa while social distancing, enjoy food outside, and seeing all of the light displays.
"We always say the settlement comes alive at Christmas. And it's not just the lights, but it's all of us, it's all the employees and we want everyone to enjoy it," Martin said.
Martin says they'll be keeping the lights up through the end of January to allow people to enjoy the holidays.