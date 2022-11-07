Republican Sen. Rand Paul and Democratic challenger Charles Booker were making their final campaign pushes Monday, ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections.
Paul attended rallies across Kentucky on Monday, including a stop in Paducah. Paul also attended rallies in Lexington, Louisville and Bowling Green.
The incumbent is running on his plan to tackle inflation by cutting government spending, and on his anti-abortion stance. The Senator said he's confident he will will on Tuesday.
"When we win tomorrow, there's a chance we can heal this nation, make this a bigger, better country than it's ever been," Paul told supporters in Paducah. "And I'm proud of that and want to thank you for your help."
Booker, who was in Paducah on Friday, spend Monday rallying supporters in his home town of Louisville.
The former state legislator's policy positions include support for abortion rights, ending gun violence and ending the filibuster.
Booker said Monday wasn't really about campaigning for him; he feels he's already won.
"We know that we've won this. We've inspired people to get involved who never thought their voices mattered. Folks that voted for Trump did the organizing on our campaign. We're doing the deeper work, so today is just saying: Look, we've fought together. I'm proud of us. Let's bring it home, and tomorrow we'll make history," Booker said.
According to Mason-Dixon Polling, Paul leads Booker in pre-election polling by 16%