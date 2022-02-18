Paul McCartney announced his first tour since 2019 on Friday, including his first ever appearance in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The rock-n-roll legend is set to perform at Thompson-Boling Arena on May 31, the Knoxville News Sentinel reports.
Rolling Stone reports the "Got Back" tour will kick off in April at the Spokane Arena in Spokane Washington (also a first for McCartney) and end in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Another first for the former Beatle will be Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the magazine reports/
Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Feb. 25.
For more information about the "Got Back" tour, visit paulmccartney.com.
Ringo Starr has also announced North American tour dates in 2022, including stops in Atlanta, Georgia, and Richmond, Virginia. For more details, visit ringostarr.com/tour.