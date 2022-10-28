SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands after he was attacked by a home intruder, the speaker’s office said. His doctors expect a full recovery.
The intruder attacked Pelosi with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting: “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?"
The assault came 11 days before the heated midterm elections.
Police were called to the couple's home to check on the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi at about 2:30 a.m. They say they discovered David DePape and Paul Pelosi struggling over a hammer.
DePape allegedly began beating Pelosi with the hammer before he was subdued.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time of the attack.
The attacker's shouts echoed the chants during the U.S. Capitol insurrection, when rioters searched menacingly through the halls for her.