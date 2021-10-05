rand paul2.jpg

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's campaign says he posted his best fundraising haul in the past quarter.

The campaign says Paul surpassed the amounts he raised in any three-month period from his two previous successful Senate campaigns in Kentucky.

His campaign said Tuesday that Paul raised more than $4 million between July 1 and Sept. 30.

Kentucky Rep. Charles Booker official portrait

Kentucky Rep. Charles Booker

The quarter began with Democrat Charles Booker launching his bid to unseat Paul in next year's election.

Booker said in a social-media post Tuesday that he has raised $1.7 million since entering the campaign.

Paul, a former presidential candidate, has raised more than $9 million this year for his reelection bid and had nearly $7 million in the bank at the end of the just-ended quarter, his campaign said.