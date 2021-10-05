FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's campaign says he posted his best fundraising haul in the past quarter.
The campaign says Paul surpassed the amounts he raised in any three-month period from his two previous successful Senate campaigns in Kentucky.
His campaign said Tuesday that Paul raised more than $4 million between July 1 and Sept. 30.
The quarter began with Democrat Charles Booker launching his bid to unseat Paul in next year's election.
Booker said in a social-media post Tuesday that he has raised $1.7 million since entering the campaign.
Paul, a former presidential candidate, has raised more than $9 million this year for his reelection bid and had nearly $7 million in the bank at the end of the just-ended quarter, his campaign said.